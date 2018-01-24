Rep. Schiff Statement on FEMA Individual Assistance for California Wildﬁres

Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), released the following statement regarding FEMA’s decision to grant individual assistance for the California wildﬁ res:

“FEMA recently announced that individual assistance is now available for residents in Los Angeles County who were affected by the wildfires in December and the mudslides in January,” Rep. Schiff said. “This is a most welcome step by the Administration.

“In addition, loans are available for businesses and homeowners through the Small Business Administration. I encourage residents in need of more information and assistance with these agencies to reach out to my district ofﬁce staff.”

Congressman Schiff’s staff can be reached at either (818) 450-2900 or (323) 315-5555.

In addition, Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) can provide detailed information about FEMA resources and can assist with applications for disaster assistance. To locate a Disaster Recovery Center in your area text DRC and a zip code to 43362 (4FEMA).

Applications for FEMA (including SBA) assistance are available online by going to DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362.

You will need the following information to apply for assistance: Social Security number; Address of the damaged primary residence; Description of the damage; Information about insurance coverage; A current contact telephone number; An address where they can receive mail; Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.