Black News

Congresswoman Barbara Lee led more than 70 of her Democratic colleagues in introducing legislation urging the removal of Steve Bannon from the National Security Council. She released the following statement on the introduction of H. Res.140:

“Steve Bannon’s bigoted ideology threatens the security of our nation and our international standing. As a permanent member of the National Security Council, Steve Bannon not only politicizes our national security – he endangers it.

“Through this appointment, President Trump has given a white nationalist the power to inﬂ ict his morally bankrupt vision on the world. If the Trump Administration won’t act on this threat to our national security, Congress must. My legislation, H. Res. 140, condemns this appointment and urges the immediate removal of Steve Bannon from the National Security Council.

“We cannot allow white nationalists to undermine the safety of the American people. Steve Bannon must go.”