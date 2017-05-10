Rep. Adam Schiff Statement on Passage of TrumpCare

Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) released the following statement after voting no on the American Health Care Act, which would dismantle the Affordable Care Act:

“Today I voted no on the American Health Care Act, or TrumpCare. This ill-considered bill would reduce the number of insured Americans by at least 24 million, eliminate essential health beneﬁts, increase costs for older Americans and women, and deny care for countless Americans with a preexisting condition. And all of this is being done to fund tax breaks for wealthy families. The House Majority drafted this bill behind closed doors and rushed it to a vote without analysis from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Ofﬁce, because they know CBO’s verdict on how many millions will lose their access to care will be devastating.

“Speaker Ryan pulled this bill from a vote in March after a public outcry. Rather than go back to the drawing board to draft a bill that improves on the progress of the ACA, the Administration decided instead to cater to the extreme elements of their caucus. This bill keeps the same damaging policies in the ﬁrst bill and adds an amendment that allows states to discriminate against the 129 million Americans with pre-existing conditions.

“House Republicans had to pull out all the stops to pass a bill this bad, but make no mistake, the ﬁght isn’t over. A large majority of Americans know that this bill will hurt their families and millions of others, and they’re counting on us to ﬁght for continued access to healthcare for all.”