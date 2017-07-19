Reminder That New Minimum Wage Increases Began July 1, 2017

Workers, employers and businesses operating in Pasadena are reminded that new increases to local minimum wages took effect July 1, 2017 and any adjustments should have been made or need to be made now.

This is year two of the City’s minimum wage ordinance that began last year. The City’s ordinance is a multi-phase, multi-year approach to elevating the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2020.

As of July 1, 2017, employers with 26 or more employees must pay a minimum of $12 per hour. For employers with 25 or fewer employees, the minimum wage is $10.50 per hour.

For updated information from the City, go to www.cityofpasadena. net/MinimumWage. This website also has the formal notices available in several languages that can be printed and displayed for employees to read.

Mr. Jon Pollard, Code Compliance Manager for the Planning Department’s Code Enforcement Division, oversees the City’s Minimum Wage Ordinance program, including compliance and outreach. He can be reached at jpollard@cityofpasadena.net.

For any complaints, workers can contact the City via the Citizen Service Center, by phone at (626) 744-7311 or www.cityofpasadena.net/citizen-service-center. Additional information will be available at the consumer kiosk stations at the Jackie Robinson Community Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave., and the Villa-Parke Community Center, 363 E. Villa St. The online compliant form is available at www.cityofpasadena.net/Planning/MinimumWageComplaintForm.

Anyone who wishes to ﬁle a complaint should provide as much speciﬁc documentation as possible, including paystubs that show hourly wages paid. Anonymous complaints can be received, but code enforcement and compliance could be limited.

Pasadena’s local ordinance was approved prior to the state law and the state law did not speciﬁcally prohibit local jurisdictions from passing local minimum wage ordinances. As a result, companies and businesses with employees working in Pasadena must comply with the City’s ordinance whenever the local, municipal law exceeds the standards of the state law. Additional increases are scheduled to occur at the same time in 2018.

