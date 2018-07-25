Remembering Barack and Michelle

The world needs a Barack and Michelle Obama holiday because they brought the sunshine into our lives, and their spirit and success ﬁlls our hearts and souls. For our young Black youth it says, as one writer, Charity Thomas, of Chicago, said in a book dedicated to Michelle, “I call you mountain because you refuse to be inconspicuous. You are learning to be unmovable and unshakable. You are seen as a force to be reckoned with – a force of nature – a mighty child of God.” Another woman (Diane Williams, Mississippi) submitted in the Book, “Go tell Michelle” subtitled, “African American Women write to the new First Lady, “When I saw you I knew I’d be okay.”

In my ofﬁce I have a life-sized statue of Barack and I am always amazed at the people who want to come and take a picture with this giant of a man whose spirit rests in us. The people who want the picture with Obama are all races, ages, and ethnicities. Lately, they talk to the statue saying, “Barack we miss you.” His birthday is August 4, 1961. Mine is August 10. I think August 4, is a good day to celebrate him.

We certainly need something positive to celebrate. I consciously try to avoid watching the news about the guy who sits in the president’s ofﬁce today. I will admit that he says and does such outrageous and unbelievable things that I end up watching the news to keep up with what is happening with this guy who more and more people are calling a traitor.

Those who didn’t like Obama didn’t like him because he was Black. Well the guy in the ofﬁce now is not Black, thank God! If he were Black there would have a revival of those on the Right to hang Black Men. Based on the way they treat Maxine Waters, there is a large portion of the population who can’t wait on that revival. Their ropes are ready. How sad! We need to keep it positive. Do something positive on August 4 in remembrance of when we had a Black President who made us proud.

I have three sons, four grandsons, three granddaughters and one great granddaughter. Any one of them could grow up to be President. The model is set. Thank you, Barack for paving the way with a positive example.

We all have to watch out that the criminal justice system, drug abuse, and other distractions don’t win out for the souls of our children. The children must get educated and learn to read, write, analyze and vote to get the next Obama in ofﬁce.

As we wait, we must remain vigilant against politicians who would see us quiet, docile and satisﬁed with our position at the bottom of the economic barrel. Bill Clinton’s motto, “It’s the economy stupid” is still true. The message of love set out by Dr. King and echoed by Barack Obama is also still true.