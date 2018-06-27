Registration Open for YWCA Pasadena Girls Rise Leadership Camp

From July 16th though August 10th, the YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley will hold its Girls Rise Leadership Camp. This unique, all-girls summer camp will be based at the YWCA Pasadena ofﬁces, located at 50 N. Hill Ave, Suite 301, Pasadena, CA 91106, and will run Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

This exciting summer program emphasizes girls empowerment through workshops and team-building exercises, along with technology and art projects. The camp teaches life skills such as healthy relationships, nutrition, self-defense, and physical ﬁtness. Summer camp also incorporates the value of culture through workshops and ﬁeld trips to the Huntington Library & Gardens, Olvera Street, and Grifﬁth Observatory. Additionally, this camp helps girls prepare for the future with diverse female guest speakers, tours of Caltech, Cal Poly Pomona, and Pasadena City College, as well as learning entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

The YWCA Pasadena also partners with the Huntington Library and Gardens to bring camp girls into the Huntington to explore art created by female artists, learn plant science, participate in art workshops and lessons in the gardens, and learn about conservation.

Registration for Girls Rise Summer Camp is $750 for a full four week session, or $200 per individual week. Camp registration forms can be found at the YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley’s website: www.ywca-pasadena.org. For more info or questions about Girls Rise Leadership Camp, or to volunteer, please call 626-296-8433 or email Jomie Liu at jliu@ywca-pasadena.org.

Girls Rise Leadership Camp is supported in part with funds received from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation.