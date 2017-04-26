Registration Now Open for Early Education Choices in Pasadena Unified

Recognizing that children’s healthy development is largely dependent on having positive experiences in the early years of life, the Pasadena Uniﬁ ed School District (PUSD) has strengthened the early education choices now available to families with children between the ages of 3 and 5. Choices include preschools, full and half-day programs, transitional and extended transitional kindergarten, Mandarin and Spanish immersion preschool, and before and after-school care. Registration for programs is now open.

“Our approach to early childhood education is a balanced one, developmentally appropriate and based on best practices that reﬂect our commitment to helping children build strong social, emotional, physical, creative, and cognitive foundations,” said Julie Reynoso, Assistant Superintendent, Elementary and Early Education. “Our faculty nurtures and challenges young children because we care about what they they think and what they have to say, and we are committed to preparing them to be lifelong learners.”

Preschools use the Creative Curriculum, which emphasizes exploration and discovery as away of learning, helping children develop conﬁdence, creativity, and critical thinking skills. Each classroom is equipped with technology and materials for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) learning to challenge and engage young learners. Programs are also available for students with disabilities.

Parents and families are encouraged to participate in daily activities and instructional ﬁeld trips. Operating hours are designed for the convenience of parents; before and after school care is available. Preschool program costs range from free to affordable, depending on the family’s eligibility. Transitional Kindergarten and Extended Transitional Kindergarten are part of the California free K-12 public educational system.

Teachers at PUSD preschools and four children’s centers are trained in child development, classroom management, and positive discipline. Preschool classes have a ratio of 2:1 teacher/staff per child.

Highly qualified teachers in transitional and extended transitional kindergarten programs are credentialed as part of California’s K-12 education requirements. Transitional and Extended Transitional Kindergarten classes have a teacher/student ratio of 24:1

Early Education Programs: