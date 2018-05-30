Raynard Selwyn Franklin was born to the union of the late Carthel Everett Franklin Sr., and Ruth Ann Payne Franklin on January 5, 1964 in East Los Angeles, California. He was the youngest of ten children. January 15, 1984 he accepted the Lord and was baptized in Pasadena, CA.

Raynard was talented and gifted in many subjects. He loved music, and at a young age he taught himself how to play the piano. He adored animals, and was known to have a host of animals at any given time. He graduated from Pasadena High School in Pasadena, California. In pursuit of a trade he attended Pasadena City College, majoring in Building Construction.

Raynard was given the gift of life, and on April 29th, 2018 he departed this life. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Khadija, his mother Ruth Ann, one son, Raynard, three daughters, Tenae (Christopher) Brown, Kiana McDonough, Alexis, one stepson Rashad, one stepdaughter Jamira, three brothers, Carthel, Jr. (Darlene), Frederick, Broderick, six sisters Constance, Diane (Johnny) Bates, Annette, Sylvia (Bryant) Whitﬁeld, Linda, Janice (James) Black, and a host of uncles, aunts, many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Acknowledgements: The family of the late Raynard Selwyn Franklin wishes to thank the many families and friends for their acts of kindness and expressions of sympathy during this time of sorrow. Please accept our appreciation and gratitude. May God bless each of you!