Punishing the Victim, If He’s Black

The world watched in April, 2015 as Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man in South Carolina, was shot in the back by police ofﬁcer Michael Slager. Slager shot eight times as Scott was running away from a citation for a busted tail light on his Mercedes.

As I looked at the internet to gather the facts of this horrendous case, I discovered that this was a common occurrence in American States. A similar shooting occurred in New York, in 2014, and Texas, in 2013. In Florida, a shooting left a twenty year old paralyzed after being shot, witnesses say while running away, and likewise, a 22 year old was shot in Utah.

These Black men and their families are scarred for life by the shootings, resulting in death or paralysis. The shootings have replaced the historical hangings and lynching of Black men as sport for weekend fun for Klansmen and white supremacists.

Another phenomenon is the suspension and/or expulsion of young Blacks from schools with little or no appropriate investigation. When a non-Black student accuses a Black student of wrongdoing that accusation is generally enough to boot the Black student out of school and often involves the police which will scar him/her with a record for life. For young Black males, it’s almost a ‘rite of passage’. It is a life changing event and more often than not the accusation has to do with some allegation related to sex.

These facts bring to mind Emmett Till who lost not only his opportunity for an education but he lost his life before any investigation was done. In the Till case, the real investigation was not done until nearly ﬁfty years had passed. I advise parents not to let time pass. Demand an investigation if they believe their child was in the right.

In grade school, I went through this phenomenon and was booted out of school, but my mother took me back to the school and got it straight. One of my sons was booted out of PHS, but I went there and got that straightened out. As a lawyer I have handled a number of cases against various school districts and helped parents get things straightened out.

School districts mirror the society they are in and sometimes they get things wrong. Sometimes your kid needs some religion (literally and ﬁguratively), and you need to straighten it out at home before you turn him/her over to the schools. It’s your kid not theirs. If they will shoot them in society, they will expel them from school.

Whether they did anything wrong or not they, may get punished.

I handled a case where a young student was bullied all year and could not get the school administration to correct the problem. When the student could take no more bullying, and took things into their own hands in their defense, there was a ﬁght, but only the Black student got kicked out of school. How do you do that? It takes two to tango, so if there is a punishment to be made, both should get it, unless there is overwhelming proof that one is the aggressor. Skin color matters. It shouldn’t but it does. If your child is being punished and you have determined he/she is the victim, don’t further punish your child. Get yourself a lawyer. QUICK!