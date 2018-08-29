Public’s Help Needed in Identifying Home Invasion Suspects

On Sunday August 19, 2018 at about 7:09PM, Pasadena Police Ofﬁcers responded to a call of a home invasion robbery that just occurred in the 2800 block of Thorndike Road.

Ofﬁcers arrived on scene and contacted the juvenile victim at his residence, and learned four unknown suspects had ﬂed the location on foot. The investigation revealed the victim was home alone when a suspect knocked on the front door asking for directions. As the victim attempted to assist the suspect, additional suspects forced open a rear door and entered the home. The ﬁrst suspect then brandished a ﬁ rearm holding the victim at bay while the other suspects ransacked the home. After several minutes, the suspects left the residence with the undisclosed loss. The victim was physically unharmed during the incident.

The suspects are described as 4 Male African-American men in their 20’s, all wearing dark clothing. Pasadena Police detectives are currently following up on a number of leads. This is still an active investigation.

Interim Police Chief John Perez stated, “This incident is an anomaly in our community but serves as a reminder to be ever so vigilant in our daily lives, safeguarding our property and taking precautionary measures even in our own home. One victim in our community is one too many and we are working to identify those involved.”

Robbery detectives are asking persons who may have information regarding the robbery and/or the identity of the suspects to contact the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 24/7 or Robbery Investigators at (626) 744-7312.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org