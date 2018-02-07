Public Tours of Tournament House Begin for 2018

Free guided tours inside Tournament House, the iconic Southern California landmark, open to the public. Tours will be offered, at no cost, every Thursday at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. beginning February 1. Tournament of Roses volunteers from the Heritage Committee, knowledgeable of the organization’s history and details of the house, conduct the tours.

The Orange Grove Boulevard estate, serves as the official headquarters of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®, its staff and the 935 volunteer members who work year-round to organize the annual Rose Parade® presented by Honda and Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual.

Located in Pasadena, Tournament House was once the home of chewing gum mogul William Wrigley Jr. and his wife, Ada. After Ada’s death in 1958, the Wrigley family presented the property to the city of Pasadena, with the request that it become the base of operations for the Tournament of Roses. The Wrigley family enjoyed the Rose Parade as it unfolded just beyond their front yard.

Surrounding Tournament House are the Wrigley Gardens, which feature a ﬂ oral display of roses, camellias and annuals. The gardens feature the All-America Rose Selections (AARS) award-winning Tournament of Roses rose developed especially for the Tournament of Roses Centennial in 1989.

Groups of 10 or more may call (626) 449-4100 for tour reservations.

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America’s New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association will drive the success of 130th Rose Parade themed “The Melody of Life,” on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, followed by the 105th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses. com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.