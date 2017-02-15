Black News

The public is encouraged to attend one of three community meetings on the City’s budget and/or a special workshop session on regulating short-term rentals in the City.

There will be three special community meetings in February and March hosted by Pasadena City Manager Steve Mermell and Finance Department Director Matthew Hawkesworth where the public can share their views, ask questions and get a better understanding of City ﬁnances.

The meetings will be held at the following dates, times and locations.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 6-8p.m., Council Chamber, Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garﬁeld Ave.

Wednesday, March 1, 6-8 p.m., Villa–Parke Community Center, 363 E. Villa St.

The public also is encouraged to participate in the formal public meetings held by the City Council and its Finance Committee in April, May and June as part of the budget approval process. For more information, go online to www.cityofpasadena.net/Finance.

The City’s Planning Department, meanwhile, is seeking public input as staff prepares an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals such as AirBnB and others due to the impacts that such rentals may have on established residential neighborhoods.

A community workshop to gather input from residents and others interested in the issue will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

The meeting will be conducted in an “open house” format so that the public can stop by at any point during the two-hour session to ask questions, provide input and review draft information by the Planning Department.

Community input will be gathered, analyzed by staff and forwarded to the City Planning Commission as the draft ordinance is brought forward later this year. The ordinance is tentatively slated for initial review by the commission in March, but no date has been set yet.

The public’s point of contact is Guille Nunez at (626) 744- 7634 or by email at gnunez@ cityofpasadena.net.

