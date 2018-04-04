Public Health Week – 125 Years of Pasadena Public Health

PASADENA, Calif.—The Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) invites the public to participate in local National Public Health Week events from April 2-6, 2018, including a 125th anniversary celebration. Following a proclamation from the Mayor and City Council on March 26, PPHD will host free community events to highlight the successes and importance of public health interventions.

Monday-Friday, April 2-6, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. History of PPHD Health Officers Pasadena Public Health Department, 1st Floor, 1845 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Learn about the history of over 20 Health Officers who have served Pasadena since 1887. The Health Officers have provided medical supervision and direction for health services and programs, and have the authority to declare public health emergencies. Dr. Ying-Ying Goh is the current PPHD Health Ofﬁcer.

Friday, April 6, 3:00-4:00 p.m. Community Celebration Pasadena Public Health Department, 1845 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Celebrate 125 years of public health services in the Pasadena community with raffles, games for kids, a dedication to newly installed banners that highlight Pasadena’s diversity, and more.

“The Pasadena Public Health Department has been providing community services for over 125 years,” said Michael Johnson, PPHD Director. “National Public Health Week gives us an opportunity to educate the community on the work we are doing to prevent disease and improve wellness, build a stronger network of partners, and advocate for healthy and fair policies.”

National Public Health Week has been celebrated for over 20 years, bringing communities together to recognize the contributions of public health agencies to improve the nation’s health. For information on our local events, visit https://ww5. cityofpasadena.net/public-health/ or call (626) 744-6011.

