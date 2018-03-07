President Barack Obama’s Official Portrait Unveiled

In last week’s Journal, we inadvertantly placed the incorrect picture with the article. We sincerely apologize for our error and for any inconvenience to the parties.

The incorrect photo that was printed is displayed right.The correct pictures are displayed above. They are hanging in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery where the official portraits of President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama in Washington D.C. recently unveiled.

New York City-based artist Kehinde Wiley created the portrait of President Obama and Baltimore artist Amy Sherald was selected to paint Michelle Obama. The artists were selected by the Obamas and commissioned by the Smithsonian after the former ﬁrst couple reviewed dozens of portfolios.

