ports Watching & Wondering

King James Was Here! Will He Come Back to Stay?

Last week was a perfect one for LeBron James. The NBA All Team that he picked won their game with a buzzer beater. The NBA enjoyed great success in Los Angeles last week. In terms of attendance and in generating revenue, it was more than they dreamed that it could be. As the All-Star game wound down, many people were wondering and hoping that the NBA event would be held again in Los Angeles next year.

Also, there is a very strong belief that LeBron will be playing in Los Angeles next year. The general assumption is, if that is the case, that he will be playing for the Lakers. I think that is a real possibility, but I think that there is a possibility that he will choose to play for the Clippers.

While LeBron is one of the greatest athletes to ever play in the NBA, he may also be the best businessman. His worth is reported to be around $600 million, and it is continuing to grow. He has a variety of interests and a number of successful businesses. Don’t let me forget to mention that he is already made some movies and he will be releasing another one very soon.

Make no mistake about it, he does love Cleveland, and he has done a lot for that city and for Akron, Ohio, as well. He has a program there which is helping around 300 young students. I suspect that operation would continue, even if he was living permanently in Los Angeles. Since I number myself among his fans, I do hope that he will become an Angeleno.

He could wind up competing with Magic Johnson, and there is always the possibility that the two of them might ﬁnd a way to collaborate on sports and business ventures. Either way, it should be good for them, and for the rest of us as well.

Meanwhile, back on the college football front. Herm “That is why they play the game” Edwards is the new head football coach at Arizona State LeBron James

University. Kevin Sumlin, late of Texas A & M, is now the head football coach at the University of Arizona. I never thought that I would live long enough for either of those events to happen.

While their opponents are desperately trying to improve themselves, it seems to me that USC took a big step backwards last season. The team seem to be loaded with talent, and it was still basking in the glory of their big went over Pennsylvania. Then, the wheels came off. If I were the USC football coach, I would try with all of my might to win the PAC-12 Title next year.

[Email: Jorrogers@aol.com]