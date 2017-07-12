Portantino’s Legislation to Name Segment of CA-134 Freeway After President Obama Passes Assembly Transportation Committee

Sacramento, CA – Last night, Senator Anthony J. Portantino’s legislation, SCR 8, which will name the segment of the CA-134 freeway between the Glendale CA-2 and the Interstate 210 Freeway the “President Barack H. Obama Freeway,” passed the Assembly Transportation Committee with overwhelming support.

President Obama began his college education in California, attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981. He lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year. His attendance at Occidental College inﬂuenced his political trajectory and led him to become one of the most revered and respected presidents in American history.

In recognition of his contributions as a community activist, educator, and public servant, dozens of schools, streets, and other facilities across the country have been named after President Obama.

Senator Portantino, who represented Eagle Rock while in the State Assembly, commented:

“I am excited to see my colleagues in the Assembly support this effort to recognize and respect President Obama’s leadership, legacy and direct connection to Southern California. His years as a District 25 resident played a major role in determining his successful future.”

Congressman-elect Jimmy Gomez, who represented Eagle Rock in the Assembly, was

a principal co-author on this resolution.