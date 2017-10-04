Porace Statement Regarding the Tragedy in Las Vegas

Today, across our nation, we stop to grieve the loss of 58 innocent lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. The likelihood is that the number will rise, as hundreds have been wounded, many with life-threatening injuries.

The loss is incomprehensible. The fact that someone would perpetrate such a crime is unconscionable.

To the wounded and families of those killed, we offer our prayers. To the friends and communities, we share your sense of loss. You will remain in our thoughts long after the echoes of this brutal weekend have faded.

PORAC members will study and learn from this event. We will not allow the madness of a few to dictate the way we live in America.

PORAC is proud that our brothers and sisters in Las Vegas, the brave ﬁrst-responders, did their job with courage and efﬁciency and thought for others before they took their own safety into consideration.

God bless the families who are suffering this morning.

