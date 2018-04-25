Poets Laureate of Altadena

Teresa Mei Chu is the new Altadena Poet Laureate Editor in Chief. She is a teacher and attended elementary through high school in Altadena and Pasadena. Her MFA was received from Goddard College. Teresa is the author of two books of poetry, Red Thread (Fithian Press, 2012) and Keeper of the Winds, (Foothills Publishing, 2014). In 2017 she published and edited Nuclear Impact: Broken Atoms in our Hands Anthology, a collection of 163 international poets published by Shabda Press, which she established. She is a member of the Pasadena Rose Poets. Teresa wants to bring new voices into the community for those who have not been heard.

Hazel Clayton Harrison is the new Altadena Poet Laureate of Community Programs. She is the Chief Operating Ofﬁcer of JAH Light Media, an Altadena-based writing, editing and publishing consulting firm. She earned her B.S. and M.ED degrees from Kent State University in Ohio. Her poetry has appeared in The Altadena Poetry Review Anthology 2016 and 2017, Coiled Serpent, A Rock Against the Wind, Grandfathers, Journal of Modern Poetry and other publications. Her memoir, Crossing the River Ohio, is available on Amazon. Hazel previously managed training and education departments for IT corporations. She is a member of the Pasadena Rose Poets. Hazel is passionate about healing communities through literature and art.

Elline Lipkin, current Altadena Poet Laureate and Pauli Dutton, former Altadena Librarian, Editor of “Poetry and Cookies,” poetry collection will lead the “passing of the laurels,” ceremony with Teresa and Hazel at the unveiling of the Altadena Poetry Review Anthology 2018 on Sunday, April 29, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m during a “Poets Potluck” at the Altadena Public Library, 600 E. Mariposa Street, Altadena 91001.