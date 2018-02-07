Poetry Within Reach in Unexpected Places Celebration

I invite you to join Annette Wong and me as we read during lunchtime on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from noon-1:00 p.m. in the City of Pasadena Council Chambers. This is an occasion to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. We live in a world of words that can enrich us, bring enjoyment and give us “food for thought.”

Poetry is on the move as the nine-member Pasadena Rose Poets celebrate their 1 ½ year anniversary of bringing poetry into unexpected places supported by the City’s Arts and Culture Division, the Arts and Culture Commission and the Central Library that enabled the group to be part of ArtNight and to participate in the noon-time Poetry Reading Series.

From February 27, 2017 to the present, The Pasadena Rose Poets read at City Council Meetings during Public Comments. You can check out the readings on the Pasadena Public Access Channel. We participated in the City’s ArtNight at the Pasadena Museum of California Art and the Central Library. PRP read at the Huntington Gardens Family Day Word Play, Book Show bookstore, John Muir High School, La Pintoresca Park, Open Studio, Altadena Library, Pasadena Senior Center, Vice Mayor John Kennedy District Three Meeting, Assemblyman Chris Holden Community events and the Arts and Culture Commission Public Art Subcommittee.

The other Pasadena Rose Poets include Teresa Mei Chuc, Mel Donalson, Kate Gale, Damian Gonzalez, Hazel Clayton Harrison, Shahé Mankerian and Carla Sameth. They are educators, book publishers, ﬁ lmmaker, playwright, attorney and entrepreneurs. The City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division funds this series, which is free-to-the-public. There are two additional poetry readings as part of the series on March 14 and April 11, 2018 at City Council Chambers.

Future events include reading during ArtNight on March 9, 2018 at the Central Library and Book Show Bookstore on April 21, 2018. We look forward to our poetry connecting Valentine’s Day and Black History Month.

A poem for you by my friend Nikki Giovanni

I AM A MIRROR

I am a mirror

I reﬂect the grace Of my mother

The tenacity Of my grandmother

The patience Of my grandfather

The sweat Of my great-great-grandfather