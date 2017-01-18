Black News

Philip Yancey, multiple Gold Medallion winning author and editor-at-large of Christianity Today, will launch an innovative resource for intercultural outreach titled, “The Mosaic Course,” at Pasadena’s Lake Avenue Church on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 6:30 pm.

The Mosaic Course is a free online course on Christian response to world religions, accompanied by two study books, “The Wise Men and a Racist God” (Jesus: According to World Religions) and “Fact or Fiction?” (Jesus: According to Historical Evidence).

The course is designed by a team of Christian scholars from diverse cultural and professional backgrounds. “Following the method pioneered by Paul at Athens (Acts 17: 22-29), our lessons will explore points of contact between Christianity and world religions and use them to build bridges across which the Gospel can travel,” explains Dr. Mathew P. John, the Executive Director of Focus Inﬁnity Intercultural Outreach Network, a not-for-profit Christian organization behind the project.

“The Mosaic Course will empower Christians to effectively and respectfully share the uniqueness of their faith in a multicultural society,” said Joe Gallagher, the Operational Director of Brehm Center at Fuller Theological Seminary.

“We think this project comes at a time when the church in the postmodern pluralistic west needs some practical knowledge, encouragement and insight to help understand and engage better with people from other religions,” said Dr. Greg Waybright, lead pastor of Lake Avenue Church in Pasadena. Brehm Center and Lake Avenue Church are partnering with Focus Inﬁnity in hosting the event.

There will be a question and answer period and book signing at this free event.