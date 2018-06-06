PCC Association of Black Employees to Host Scholarship Breakfast June 14

The Association of Black Employees at Pasadena City College announced its 40th Anniversary Scholarship Celebration – a breakfast, on Thursday June 14, from 8-10 am in PCC’s Creveling Lounge. This year’s Scholarship Celebration is co-chaired by Victoria Williams and Audrey E. Joseph.

Join TABE for a morning of fellowship, a delightful breakfast by Castle’s Catering, photo memories and celebrating the organization’s 40th year.

TABE provides support, networking and mentoring opportunities for PCC students and employees, and has done so since 1978. TABE emerged nearly ﬁve decades ago to formalize the robust informal networks among black employees, and to organize student-focused support including scholarships.

This year’s TABE Scholarship Breakfast will award three PCC students with scholarships. The recipients are students in great need, who have made outstanding contributions to the college.

TABE is pleased to also honor Joyce Pennie (Jacqueline Dodds Memorial Award), Richard Caldwell (Ted James Footsteps Award), Dave Smith (Outstanding Alumni), Dr. Rueben Smith (Men of TABE Award) and Del Yarbrough (President Pasadena NAACP, Community Award).

Galvanizing the audience as Outstanding Alumni will be Dave Smith, lead programmer analyst in PCC’s Information Technology System department. Smith was a 2013 recipient of a TABE Scholarship, matriculating from PCC to Cal Poly Pomona where he received his undergraduate degree in computer science. He recently graduated from Georgia Tech with his master’s degree in computer science, with a specialization in interactive intelligence. Smith serves as co-advisor for PCC’s National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) chapter, along with actively encouraging PCC students and community youth to consider careers in computer science and other STEM-related ﬁelds.

Partner with TABE by joining as a $1,000 (Gold), $750 (Silver), $500 (Bronze), $250 (Friend of TABE) or $100 (Supporter) sponsor. Breakfast tickets are $25 and $10 for students. Funds raised beneﬁt TABE scholarships and activities.

Purchase tickets or make a donation online at bit. ly/2018TABE or by mail to PCC Foundation c/o Kris McPeak, 1324 E. Green Street., Pasadena, CA 91106. Make check payable to Pasadena City College Foundation and write T.A.B.E. in the “memo” line. Ticket purchases or donations are appreciated by June 8, 2018 however tickets may be purchased at the door.

To learn more visit pasadena.edu/faculty-and-staff/tabe