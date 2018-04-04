Pastor’s Wives Join Forces to Tackle Health Disparities

(Los Angeles) – The statistics are alarming. Cases of sexually-transmitted diseases have reached all-time highs in the United States. African Americans account for an estimated 44% of all new HIV infections among adults and adolescents. African-American and Latino communities also suffer from a higher prevalence of preventable, systemic illnesses – such as hepatitis, diabetes and certain forms of Cancer.

Realizing that action must be taken, Walgreens assembled the First Ladies Health Initiative, a consortium of more than 150 pastors’ wives (First Ladies) from across the United States to confront these troubling health disparities. During its First Ladies Health Days, houses of worship representing all denominations in ﬁve major metropolitan areas will open their doors to the community to provide free medical screenings and testing for a variety of illnesses and conditions. Since the program began in 2008, nearly 200,000 medical tests and health screenings have been performed and many lives have been saved.

On April 8, the First Ladies Health Initiative will host its First Ladies Health Day in Los Angeles.

The event is hosted by 30 First Ladies, who represent congregations of more than 10,000 people. Together, they are utilizing their collective inﬂuence to stage a citywide health takeover, directing their communities to get tested, know their health status and actively participate in wellness programs. Each church converts into a “mini clinic” to provide the free health screenings. Some of the conditions screened for include HIV, Hepatitis C, Diabetes and more. More than 20,000 people are expected to be reached through screenings and/or personal contacts during this event.

Participating health partners and volunteers for First Ladies Health Day include: Walgreens pharmacists, AltaMed, the Alzheimer ’s Association, the American Diabetes Association, CareMore, Cedars-Sinai, City of Hope, Pﬁ zer, Gilead and Susan G. Komen®. For more information on the First Ladies Health Days or a full list of participating churches and their First Ladies, please visit: FirstLadiesHealth.com; or call (312) 470-0270.

After the Health Day in Los Angeles, First Ladies Health Day events are scheduled in Orange County, CA on April 22, 2018.