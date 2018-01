The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Pasadena will host its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 3:30 p.m.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Rev. Dr. Larry E. Campbell, Sr. Pastor of First AME Church, Pasadena.

The event will be held at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Altadena, located at 2283 N. Fair Oaks Blvd., Rev. Tyrone L. Skinner, Pastor.