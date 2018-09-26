Past Women of Achievement honoree and former Journal staffer passes away

Jeannie Beard was a longtime member of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Altadena, CA. This Chicago born church activist Held the position of Youth Ministry Director and Music Director. She was a graduate of the University of Southern California and Paciﬁc Oaks College. She has held numerous positions at her church, including positions as diverse as head of Women’s Ministry to Sunday School Superintendent.

This mother of one son Devon Mykal Nicholas Beard-King) came to California at the age of seven with her parents and three siblings to seek the California dream of a better life. Her father was a minister and worked at the Post Ofﬁ ce and at Herbert Hawkins Realty. Her mother was a homemaker. The family landed in Pasadena and at Metropolitan, BC.

Miss Jennie, as she was fondly called by her friends, attended Marshall High School, before beginning her college career which began at PCC and then on to Paciﬁc Oaks and USC. She holds a B.A and an M.A. from USC in early childhood education.

She has been well schooled in Christian Education, through her father as a Baptist Preacher and her early childhood education.

She has used those skills, working with the church and for the glory of God. Her enthusiasm and excitement about her life’s work shows itself by her ever-present smile and long resume of church work which include activities from developing book clubs,directing the youth choir, holding scholarship funds for the young, to visiting the sick and shut-in. She is a constant reminder of the song that declares, “Talk about a child that does love Jesus, here’s one.”

Her life’s motto was: “Leave this world a better place than you found it. ” She did just that!

Jennie was featured in the Pasadena Journal as one of the 2014 Women of Achievement. for the work she did at her church.

She later joined The Journal staff as an ofﬁ ce assistant, until 2017.

Jennie passed away suddenly on September 8, 2018. Services are Friday, September 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church, located at 2283 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Altadena, CA.

The Pasadena Journal family and staff extend our heartfelt sorrow for the loss of Jennie to her loved ones.