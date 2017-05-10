Pasadena Unified Innovation Exposition is May 12

Pasadena Uniﬁed School District (PUSD) students will participate in the fourth annual Innovation Exposition, Pasadena’s alternative to the science fair, on Friday, May 12, 2017. Public viewing of student projects begins at 5 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

“The Innovation Exposition is much more than a science fair – students conceive ideas, develop them into projects, and present them to the public,” says Jodi Marchesso, the district’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum coach. “We designed the Innovation Expo to encourage kids’ curiosity about STEM and how the world around them works, and to turn their ideas into reality.”

Kindergarten-ninth grade students choose from five elective categories: Invention, Science Fiction, Scientific Inquiry, Environmental Innovation, and Reverse Engineering. Students in grades 4-9 can enter their projects into competition and have their projects critiqued by a panel of Pasadena-area astronomers, engineers, scientists, and researchers. While students in kindergarten-third grade do not compete, they are encouraged to work in small groups that can include parents and mentors to foster collaboration and communication skills.

Projects will be presented for public viewing from 5 – 6 p.m. An awards ceremony is scheduled at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit gopusd.com/innovationexpo

Washington STEAM Magnet Academy – Gymnasium, 1505 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103

Stay connected to the Pasadena Unified School District! Visit us online at www. pusd.us; follow us on Twitter @PasadenaUnified, www. twitter.com/PasadenaUniﬁ ed; like us on Facebook at www. facebook.com/Pasadena UnifiedSchoolDistrict; text PUSD to 888777; subscribe to PUSD Today! at gopusd. com/today; subscribe to our YouTube channel at www. youtube.com/klrnpasadena. Or call the Communications Office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (626) 396-3606.