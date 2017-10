Pasadena Rose Poets Events

October 13, 2017, 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m., City of Pasadena Fall ArtNight, Pasadena Public Central Library, 285 E. Walnut Street, Teen Central 2nd Floor, Pasadena, CA. Funded by the Library.

October 25, 2017, 8:00 p.m.-8:45 p.m. – Los Angeles Literary Foundation, Lit Crawl L.A. 2017, Republic of Pie, 11118 W. Magnolia Boulevard, North Hollywood Arts District, North ollywood, CA.

November 19, 2017, 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. – “La Palabra,” Avenue 50 Studio, 131 N. Ave 50, Highland Park, Los Angeles, CA.

December 7, 2017, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Pasadena Rose Poets Community Celebration, Pasadena Central Library, 2nd on Fourth, Pasadena, CA.

December 30, 2017,

11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. – Word to the World Family Day, The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA.

January 10, February 14, March 14, and April 11, 2018, 12 noon-1:00 p.m., 2nd Annual “Poetry Within Reach in Unexpected Places,” monthly lunch-time reading series, City of Pasadena, City Hall Council Chambers, Room S249, 100 N. Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, CA. Funded by the City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Department.

Pasadena Rose Poets: Teresa Mei Chuc, Mel Donalson, Kate Gale, Damian Gonzalez, Hazel Clayton Harrison, Gerda Govine Ituarte, Shahé Mankerian, Carla Sameth and Annette Wong.

Gerda Govine Ituarte (626) 484-0740 gerdagovine@hotmail.com.