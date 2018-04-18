Pasadena Ronald McDonald House to Host 2018 Walk for Kids to Help Families with Criticially Ill Children

Hundreds are expected to join together at Central Park Pasadena to help meet $128,000 fundraising goal

More than 750 supporters are anticipated to come together in support of critically ill children and their families to help raise funds and awareness at the Pasadena Ronald McDonald House (PRMH) Walk for Kids. The annual family-friendly 5k event aims to raise $128,000 for programs supporting families who must travel outside their communities to access medical treatment for their critically ill children at local hospitals. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California (RMHCSC) helps families with sick children stay close to each other and the care and resources they need, when they need it most. No eligible family is ever turned away due to inability to pay.

Sunday, April 22, 8:00 a.m. Registration and Activities, 9:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony, 9:30 a.m. Walk Begins, Central Park Pasadena, 275 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105.