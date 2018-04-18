Pasadena Police Stop School Burglary Spree

ARRESTED: Jesus Martinez Galarza, 20-years old, Pasadena, CA Resident Freddy Solorio, 19-years old, Pasadena, CA Resident

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, Pasadena Police arrested two men suspected of at least four school burglaries committed within the past two weeks in Pasadena, CA.

Veteran Patrol Officers, Lieutenant Pete Hettema and Sergeant Rudy Lemos, contacted the two men regarding a report of a miscellaneous disturbance in the 300 block of South Lake Avenue. After some investigation, ofﬁcers developed probable cause to believe the two men were suspects in a commercial burglary of an electronics repair shop that occurred in the 1000 block of East Green Street during the early morning hours. Witnesses positively identiﬁed the two men from video surveillance from the commercial burglary. Ofﬁcers arrested and booked the suspects at the city jail for commercial burglary.

The school burglaries occurred during the morning hours with glass breakage and the loss included laptop computers. Pasadena Police Forensic Technician Ralph Chapman collected blood evidence at the scene of one of the school burglaries. Chapman also responded to the commercial burglary in the 1000 block of East Green Street to collect physical evidence.

Chapman observed an injury on one of the men that he suspected was consistent with lacerations caused by glass. Chapmen noted other similarities between the school burglaries and commercial burglary. Chapman passed the information onto ofﬁcers and detectives.

Pasadena Commercial Burglary Detective Thomas Blanchard questioned the two men and obtained statements under Miranda implicating their involvement in the school burglaries. On April 10, 2018, Detectives served search warrants at Galarza and Solorio’s residences in Pasadena. During the investigation, Ofﬁcers recovered loss from the school burglaries and commercial burglary including laptop computers and cell phones.

On April 12, 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Ofﬁce ﬁled 12-felony counts on both Galarza and Solorio including charges of Commercial Burglary and Felony Vandalism.

Galarza and Solorio’s arraignment was set for April 12, 2018. Galarza and Solorio’s bail was set at $120,000. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or you may report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.