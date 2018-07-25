Pasadena Police Investigate Shooting Death

PASADENA, CA – On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at approximately 1:26 a.m. the Pasadena Police Department received a call of shots ﬁ red in the 300 block of east Villa Street. Ofﬁcers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim in a parked vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics were summoned and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Pasadena Police detectives also responded and are canvassing the area for evidence and additional witnesses.

The victim has been identiﬁed as Luis Arita, a Male Hispanic, 35 years of age, Los Angeles resident with Pasadena ties.

The motive remains unknown, and suspect(s) have not yet been identiﬁed.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or report via your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers. org.