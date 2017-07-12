Pasadena Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team for The World Premiere “Shout Sister Shout!”

A new musical about legendary Gospel, Rock and Blues Singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Created and directed by Randy Johnson. Book by Cheryl West, starring Tracy Nicole Chapman, Logan Charles, Yvette Cason, Michael A. Shepperd, Angela Teek, Thomas Hobson, Boise Homes, and Armando Yearwood, Jr. Based on Gayle Ward’s book “Shout, Sister, Shout! The Untold Story of Rock-and-Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.” Performances will play July 26 – August 20, 2017 with ofﬁcial press opening on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

Pasadena Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for the world premiere musical SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! Created and directed by Randy Johnson, who wrote and directed the hit Broadway musical A Night With Janis Joplin, with book by Cheryl West (Play On!).

SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! tells the story about the life and music of legendary gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, whose hits include “Down by the Riverside,” “This Train,” and “Strange Things Happen Every Day.”

Tharpe, known as The Godmother of Rock & Roll, was a trailblazer in the history of American music and inﬂuenced some of the greatest Rock & Roll and R&B singers of all time, including Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner and Johnny Cash.

SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! will begin performances on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 and run through Sunday, August 20, 2017, with the ofﬁcial press opening on July 30, 2017 at 5 p.m. Performance schedule is Wednesday – Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Note that there will be one Tuesday performance on August 15 at 8:00 p.m. and no Sunday night performance at 7:00 p.m. on August 20. Tickets range from $25 – $115.

Tickets for SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! are available online at PasadenaPlayhouse. org, by phone at 626-356-7529 or by visiting the Pasadena Playhouse Box Ofﬁce, located at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101. For more information on all productions at Pasadena Playhouse visit PasadenaPlayhouse.org.