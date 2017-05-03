Pasadena Mental Health Day Set

“Breaking the Cycle, Healing our Community”

The public is invited to learn about the challenges, societal stigmas, treatment options and other issues related to mental health and mental wellness at Pasadena’s Mental Health Day. The free event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Pasadena Public Library, 285 E. Walnut St.

Pasadena Mental Health Day 2017: “Breaking the Cycle, Healing our Community” is a free, educational event that seeks to increase the public’s awareness about all aspects of mental illness and the impacts that mental illness has on the community. The event will provide presentations and workshops to provide youth and adult attendees with healthy coping skills and information about community-based mental health resources.

“The importance of understanding the impacts of mental illness, mental health and the challenges we face is critical to healing our community,” Pasadena Public Health Department Director Michael Johnson said. “I encourage everybody to attend this important resource event.”

Pasadena Mental Health Day is sponsored by the City’s Public Health and Public Library departments and the community-based Pasadena Mental Health Advisory Committee (PMHAC).

“The entire community stands to gain when we learn about mental illness, remove the stigmas, build resources and grow healthy together. I look forward to helping our community to break the cycle and heal together,” said Dr. Salina Corral, PMHAC chair.

For more information about Pasadena Mental Health Day 2017 email PMHAC2017@gmail.com or go online to www.facebook. com/PasadenaMentalHealthDay.

