Pasadena Delta Foundation Presents “A White Linen Affair”

The Pasadena Delta Foundation (PDF), in collaboration with the Pasadena Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host the 4th Annual “A White Linen Affair” Scholarship Luncheon and Summer Boutique on Sunday June 10, 2018 from 10:00 – 3:00p.m. at La Canada Flintridge Country Club. Please join us for an afternoon of great fun, good people, shopping and entertainment by the Muir High School Jazz Band for your listening and dancing pleasure. Doors open at 10a.m., the reception will begin at 11a.m. and lunch served at noon. The purpose of the Scholarship Luncheon is to present the 2018 Academic Awards to twelve accomplished, graduating Pasadena students and to raise funds for future deserving students. The emcee for the afternoon is Dr. Phlunte Riddle, educator, businesswoman and public safety executive.

PDF is a 501)(c)(3) nonproﬁt organization established in 1992 to support community service projects and scholarships for deserving high school graduates.

For the past 26 years, PDF has raised funds to provide awards to academically excellent high school graduates who have been accepted to colleges of their choice throughout the country. The cost of an education continues to grow exponentially which makes going to college increasingly out of reach for many students in our community. PDF is expanding its efforts to support more students with higher dollar value academic awards that will help to cover these costs. PDF also provides youth empowerment and mentoring programs and other resources for the community. PDF assets are endowed with the the goal is to fund a signiﬁcant endowment that will assist students in perpetuity.

Melinda Campbell and Charmayne Mills Ealy, White Linen Affair Co-chairs along with the planning committee are working tirelessly to make this year’s event a big success. Debra Ward-Samad is the current President of the Pasadena Delta Foundation and Pixie Boyden serves as the President of Pasadena Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Tickets ($100 each) may be purchased online https://pdfwlafundraiser2018. eventbrite.com or mail check payable to Pasadena Delta Foundation, to P. O. Box 93552, Pasadena, CA 91109.

Ticket purchase deadline is May 26, 2018. For more information, please contact pasdeltafoundation@att.net or (951) 551-9540.