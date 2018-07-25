Pasadena Dance Theatre Celebrates National Dance Day with Wide Array of Free Classes for All Ages

Pasadena Dance Theatre’s Conservatory celebrates National Dance Day on Saturday, July 28, 2018, with a high-energy mix of classes for all ages ranging from ballet to hip-hop, African to Broadway musical – and they’re free!

Also being featured is PDT’s ﬁrst ever “ﬂash mob,” which will draw together all participants in a performance capping National Dance Day. PDT is posting instructional videos on its website

(PDTconservatory.org) and Facebook so participants can practice in advance. But don’t fear: PDT will also teach the steps on July 28 just before the performance, which will be informal and fun.

National Dance Day classes will begin at 9 am and conclude at 3 pm at Pasadena Dance Theatre, 1985 Locust Street, in Pasadena. Registration begins at 8:30 am, when complimentary coffee and donuts will be available. Participants may also register online.

In sponsoring these free classes, PDT reaches out to all members of the community, which is an important element in its mission as a non-proﬁ t organization devoted to the arts. Helping to make it all possible is a grant from the Pasadena Rotary Club as well as ﬁnancial support from The Walt Disney Company Foundation, The Red Shoes, the Olson Family and Alex Olson, Kristen Fox of Partners Trust, and Econoprint.

For further information, please visit PDTconservatory.org or PDT’s Facebook page

(pasadenadancetheatre), or call us at (626) 683-3459.