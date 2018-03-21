Pasadena Conference on Health Aging is Free April 28

Seniors 50 and older will ﬁne-tune their lives, health, safety, relationships and more at the free 2018 Pasadena Conference on Healthy Aging scheduled Saturday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the campus of First Church of the Nazarene of Pasadena, 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd.

The conference will begin with a keynote address by Dr. Laura Mosqueda, interim dean and professor of family medicine and geriatrics at USC’s Keck School of Medicine. The title of her presentation will be “Aging with Purpose: Grace, Meaning and Joy.”

The popular annual conference will feature a full slate of workshops focused on common interests and concerns among seniors of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. Workshop topics will range from medical marijuana to senior cyber safety. There also will be workshops on the latest updates on Medicare, ﬁnancial security, caregiver support and more, plus demonstrations, health screenings and an exhibitor hall.

“It’s never too late to begin – and continue – the habits that can keep you active, healthy, safe and ﬁnancially secure,” said Akila Gibbs, executive director of the Pasadena Senior Center. “Older adults who want to improve or maintain their health, active lifestyles and social activities will ﬁnd that there is something for everyone at the Pasadena Conference on Healthy Aging.”

While there is no cost to attend the conference, registration is required. Visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter. org or call 626-685-6730 to register or for more information. Free lunch will be provided to registered participants. The conference is presented by the Pasadena Senior Center.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent nonproﬁt agency that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.