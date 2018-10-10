Pasadena ARTWalk, San Gabriel’s Largest Urban Art Fair Celebrates 13 Years

The 13th Annual Pasadena ARTWalk returns to the Playhouse District on Saturday, October 13th. Pasadena’s largest urban art fair highlights over 75 of the best Southern California visual artists showcasing painting, sculpture, watercolor, photography, ceramics, jewelry, drawings, and printmaking.

This free event open to all ages will take place on Green Street and Madison Avenue in Pasadena from 11am to 6pm. In addition to the juried show and sale, Pasadena ARTWalk offers art enthusiasts a feast for the senses with a public art, galleries, and artist exhibitions throughout the area.

There is something for everyone with hands-on craft activities giant games, the popular spun chairs, guided tours, dining deals, and live musical entertainment. Find out more about the event at playhousedistrict.org/artwalk.