Pasadena-Altadena Links To Host “Diamonds and Pearls – A Winter Wonderland” Benefit Brunch

Pasadena, CA – The Pasadena-Altadena Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, in collaboration with the Pasadena Altadena Community Endowment Fund (PACEF), presents “Diamonds and Pearls – A Winter Wonderland” — beneﬁt brunch, an afternoon of fun and entertainment, on Sunday, December 3, 11:00 am to 3 pm at The Imperial Palace in Pasadena, CA.

“Diamonds and Pearls” is a perfect prelude to a fun and magical holiday season—complete with savory brunch cuisine, silent auction, dancing and lots of camaraderie. The festivities kickoff at 11:00 am with a reception, followed by brunch starting at noon. Mr. Aalon Butler, lead singer and guitarist will provide the afternoon’s soulful tunes.

Proceeds from “Diamonds and Pearls – A Winter Wonderland” will help fund a number of Links programs including The 29th Annual lsaac McClelland Memorial Scholarships for Pasadena Uniﬁed School District graduating seniors; “Links Up for Success” mentoring program for PUSD middle and high school girls; “Senior Talent Show’; and other community initiatives.

The Pasadena–Altadena Links have awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to deserving area students and have held the Senior Talent Show for more than 26 years.

As one of the longest existing chapters in the Western Area of The Links, Incorporated, The Pasadena-Altadena Chapter recognizes the importance of providing meaningful programs and services in our community.

Tickets are available for $125 per person and both patron and sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Benefit Chair, Earlie Douglas, (626) 797-1171 or purchase online at https://www.pacef.net/events/winter-wonderland-brunch/ For additional information please visit www. pasadenaaltadenalinksinc.org

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-proﬁt corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of 14,000 professional women of color in 274 chapters located in 42 states, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Chartered in 1963, the Pasadena-Altadena Chapter of The Links has served the community for over 50 years with programs focused on cultural, educational and civic affairs.