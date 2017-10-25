Pasadena 2017 Fall Festival, Dia De Los Muertos Events Announced

The public is invited to several free, family events coming up including, on Saturday, October 28, 2017, the Fall Festival and the ﬁrst of two Dia de los Muertos events. A second Dia de los Muertos event will be held Friday, November 3. Details on all three include:

The morning of Oct. 28 join the Dia de los Muertos Monarch Butterﬂ y Festival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Washington Park, at Washington Boulevard and El Molino Avenue. City ofﬁcials, Friends of Washington Park and local students will team up with U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologists to celebrate the monarch butterfly and its cultural and spiritual significance in Dia de los Muertos, the annual celebration honoring the memory of loved ones who have passed away.

Food, live music, arts and craft activities about monarch biology, native pollinators and plants, and educational stations about the monarch butterﬂ y life cycle and migration will be available. Children can create an “ancestor’s tree” by writing the names of loved ones on the wings of paper butterﬂ ies and can help plant seed and landscaping to Washington Park’s native habitat designed as friendly to monarch butterﬂ ies. Participants can take home free seeds to grow their own monarch butterfly habitat. Monarch butterﬂ y conservation information is at http://fws.gov/monarch. For more information on the festival contact Rhonda Stone, rstone@cityofpasadena. net or (626) 744-7147.

Next is the City’s annual Fall Festival 2017, www.cityofpasadena.net/FallFestival, 3-7 p.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Victory Park, 2575 Paloma Street. An enchanting night of safe, family fun with activities for everyone! Performances by local community groups, fun dance music, a tiny tot zone, carnival games, face painting, pony rides and a petting zoo featuring a mini-cow! Costume contests and procession will be held so dress to impress! No registration is required and all costume contests are free to enter. Various categories will be available. Costume contests begin at 4:30 p.m.

This year’s Tiny Tot Zone is not to be missed! Options for Learning Head Start Pasadena hosts a super fun and safe play zone for the little ones with toys, activities and fun. Got slime? Join a Slime Time Workshop for ooey, gooey fun! Inﬂatable sports games, carnival games and arts and crafts sponsored by the Armory Center for the Arts are all free family-friendly fun!

Then head on over to the dance floor, sponsored by Pasadena Media, with live DJ and dance music. The Boys and Girls Club of Pasadena will bring Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to life and the After-School Adventure Program’s Cheer Squads will get the crowd pumped! A booth sponsored by the Arroyo Advisory Group will have updated info about the One Arroyo concept.

Admission to Fall Festival is free, but nominal fees apply for main attractions such as pony rides, petting zoo, giant slide and food. Tickets can be purchased on site the day of event. In addition to the City, event sponsors include the Youth Ambassador Program; Pasadena Media; Pasadena Youth Council; Armory Center for the Arts; Options for Learning Head Start Pasadena; Blair High School; Stone Fire Grill; Crosspoint Baptist Church; 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines; BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse, and Chapcare Medical and Dental Center.

On Friday, Nov. 3, 5-8 p.m., join the more traditional Dia de los Muetros festivities at Villa-Parke Community Center, 363 E. Villa St. View “ofrendas” altars honoring the life of the departed, enjoy dance performances, arts & crafts and food available for purchase. Call (626) 744-6530 for details.

Stay connected to the City of Pasadena! Visit us online at www.cityofpasadena. net; follow us on Twitter @ PasadenaGov, www.twitter. com/pasadenagov, and Instagram @PasadenaGov, www.instagram.com/pasadenagov; on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityofpasadena; and on YouTube at www.youtube. com/pasadenagov. Watch live streaming or archived video on demand about us on KPAS, the City’s government cable TV channel, at www. cityofpasadena.net/Media. Or call the Citizen Service Center, www.cityofpasadena. net/Citizen-Service-Center, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (626) 744-7311.