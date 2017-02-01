Black News

Celebrate Black History 2017 in Pasadena by attending the parade and other special events, lectures and activities beginning Saturday, February 4, through Sunday, March 19, 2017. The City and volunteer Black History Parade & Festival Planning Committee will present a full schedule of events in celebration of the achievements by black Americans and in recognition of African-Americans in U.S. History. Pasadena is proud to host one of the largest Black History Month parades in the U.S.A., set for 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Feb. 18 with a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Robinson Park Recreation Center at 1 p.m.

Pasadena’s Black History Month Parade is one of the largest in the U.S. Pasadena Media, www. pasadenamedia.tv, will record the parade in its entirety for broadcast on KPAS, the City’s government TV station. A list of the events follows. All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, Feb. 4: “Red, Black & Green Honors Dinner” Black History Parade & Festival Planning Committee honors parade grand marshals and presents community service awards, 7-9 p.m., Noor, Paseo Colorado, 300 E Colorado Blvd #200, Pasadena, CA 91101. Call the Jackie Robinson Center, (626) 744-7300, to purchase tickets, $65 per person.

Sunday, Feb. 12: “Black Film Showcase” 2 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Community Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Sponsored by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Pasadena Alumnae Chapter.

Saturday, Feb. 18: “35th Annual Black History Parade and Festival” Begins at 10 a.m. at Charles White Park in Altadena, heads south on Fair Oaks Avenue and ends at Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. After the parade, enjoy the Black History Festival on Hammond Street and the north side of Robinson Park from 12-4:30 p.m. Food for purchase, fun activities for kids, displays, music and other free fun.

“Robinson Park Recreational Center Ground Breaking Ceremony” Begins at 1 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Robinson Park Recreation Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Join local dignitaries and the Robinson Family in breaking ground for a major rehabilitation project. The existing structure will be demolished and completely reconstructed to better serve the recreational needs of the community.

Friday, Feb. 24: “Senior Night Out” Enjoy good food, conversation and upbeat fun at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd., from 7-10 p.m. during this year’s special Senior Night Out event..

Sunday, March 12: Celebrating Women: Afternoon Tea” Celebrate women’s contributions to black history over tea service. 3 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Community Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

Sunday, March 19: “Praise Dance & Song Jubilee” Enjoy music, dance and fellowship at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 2283 N. Fair Oaks Ave., 3 p.m., Sunday, March 12.

Stay connected to the City of Pasadena! Visit us online at visit http://cityofpasadena.net/HumanServices/ and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PasadenaHSR/ Or call the Human Services and Recreation Department, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (626) 744-4386.