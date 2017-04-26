PACEF Ninth Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show Scholarship Benefit

On Saturday, MAY 20, 2017 the Pasadena-Altadena Community Endowment Fund will host its 9th Annual Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion Show, “Hat-ti-tude with Attitude”. Ladies (and privileged gentlemen) will be swanking around and swooning over beautiful ensembles and fabulous chapeaux. Get your tickets now, so you will not be left out! Come wearing a hat like you mean it with “Attitude”. This highly anticipated affair will highlight hats, attitude and fashions by award winning designer Kevan Hall.

Kevan redeﬁned fashion for the House of Halston. His designs have been worn by a distinguished coterie of celebrities including Vanessa Williams, Celine Dion, Tarji P Henson and Alfre Woodard. Expect to see sophisticated, elegant fashions, worn gracefully by a diverse group of professional models. Kevan Hall will be interviewed to share his inspiration for his Couture Collection before the show.

This year’s theme is “Hat-ti-tude with Attitude”. The luncheon will be held at the Pasadena Hilton Hotel, 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. The festivities begin at 11:00 am with a reception and boutique shopping, followed by a delectable lunch at 12:30 pm. Tickets are $100 per person and VIP Tables are available for $1,500 (VIP tables seat 10 and guests receive complimentary champagne). Valet and Self-Parking is available.

The 2017 Benefit Co-Chairs, Debbie Williams and Jeane Ward, have planned a fabulously fun event with a delicious luncheon, exotic hats and accessories, engaging fashion show, music, shopping, and a lot of camaraderie. For those who love to shop a boutique of vendors will be featured with engaging and exotic accessories, clothes and hats. Expect to see fashionable and distinctive hats of all sizes and styles worn by guests.

Proceeds from this beneﬁt will help fund PACEF’s Scholarship Endowment which provides financial support to deserving l school graduates from the Pasadena Unified School District. PACEF recognized that one year scholarships were not enough to make an impact the high rising costs of college. In 2007 PACEF strengthened its support and increased financial scholarships for talented and skilled minority youth that needed substantive support to attend college.

The directors recognized that ongoing four year scholarships would allow graduates to become contributing adults. This type of ﬁnancial commitment requires much larger sums of money and a source for continuous ﬁnancing of the endowment. The directors of PACEF are African American women who are successful in community service. The directors have pledged to donate over $5,000 each to the endowment fund. In 2016 PACEF realized its full potential as a 501© (3) charitable foundation managed by the Pasadena Community Foundation.

PACEF solicit community giving for worthy projects and provide ongoing scholarships for underserved minority students. The community responded to the idea of building the endowment for scholarships to minority students by becoming major donors and sponsors. The fund had raised approximately $220,000 by January 2016, with the generous support of PACEF’s friends and sponsors. PACEF expects the fund to reach its goal of $250,000 by the end of 2017.

For additional information about this event and PACEF, contact Co-chairs, Debbie Williams at (626)797-0410 or Jeane Ward at (626)798-2989.