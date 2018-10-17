P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

October Topic:

Fine-Tuning

I have recently delved into guitar playing a little bit more. The best part about picking up gui-tar is that feeling when you master a chord progression that used to be a struggle. Be it a strum-ming chord progression or a ﬁnger picking one, it is a mountain to climb but practice makes eve-rything worthwhile.

I’ve had my guitar since I was 16, and it has been around collecting dust un-til I ofﬁcially picked it up earlier this year. Time, life, school, whatever you want to call it got away from me pursuing to master an instrument.

As a singer-songwriter, doing original music or being apart of a musical, music theory was always lurking in the shadows ready to jump out and make me feel inadequate. I seemed to know enough music theory to keep my head above water since my early years of singing lessons were focused on sight-reading pieces of broadway musi-cals, Italian and German Operas.

In other words, a very unpredictable upbringing. I am grateful for that though, because I was able to get by. I realized that just getting by on the scope of music theory would not last long. Now mind you, I still came up with melodies and lyrics on my own for my music but after pick-ing up an instrument I am more conﬁdently taking in stride the pleasures of artistry and musi-cianship. The fallacy that I previously believed psychologically speaking was in regard to feeling inadequate because I did not play an instrument. The truth is, I was never anything less or more of an artist then I am now. All it took was some ﬁne-tuning.

Now, a guitar like other instruments needs to be tuned periodically; mostly every time you play it. You tune an instrument so that you play on key. This October is the month of Halloween and nothing is more horrifying than the idea of not tuning your life according to what God’s plan is for your life. If you do not know your purpose ask God to reveal it to you and he shall.

Jam 4 The Month: Don’t You Worry About Thing

by Stevie Wonder

This song from the amazing 1973 album Inner-Visions by the living legend Stevie Wonder is about No Worries, Don’t You Worry About a Thing!

