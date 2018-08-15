P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

August Issue:

The Glow Up

All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately summer is one of them. This month is Back-To-School themed. The best part about going back to school in my opinion, is that summer will be back again soon. I’m just pulling your chain.

The other special tidbit of going back to school would have to be learning new material, formulating friendships, and so on. The idea of cultivating relationships is the basis of almost any platform in the world. If you want to be successful, you need to have a team that supports you and relationships are how that is built.

The idea that you can do it alone is a falsehood that cripples even the most creative person. Independently you can make strides to pursue your goals, but to make an impact in life you need a hub of support around you. I encourage you to build that hub this school year whether it be homework related or dream/aspiration related.

There is more than one way to glow up. Notice, I did not say grow up because, let’s be honest, anyone can do that. To bloom, to glow, to springboard into your destiny is an entirely different spectacle that does not have to be a debacle.

Peace and Blessings, this year and every year as y’all Glow Up!

Jam 4 The Month: Liberated by Dej Loaf, feat Leon Bridges

“If you feel free then you should lift your hands. Real love, less friends, so many things in this world I don’t understand. I won’t judge who you love, or your brown skin. People Get Liberated”

Social Media:

Twitter/IG: @chelseajmusic

Website: chelseajmusic.com