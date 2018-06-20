P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

June Topic:

Whipped Cream Frappuccino Lives

The title of this month’s topic might seem a little odd, and if you stick with me you will see the reasoning behind it.

Starbucks is a powerhouse coffee chain not just in America, but around the world. Say what you will about the aesthetic if it is favorable or not, the fact that young millennials like myself will spend half of their savings just to get that ten minute break of caffeine heaven speaks volumes. I say ten minutes because I never order below a grande, so I have a little bit espresso love to spread around.

In winter months, or in the morning, I do like hazelnut lattes. When its nicer out, I prefer iced hazelnut lattes, or more preferably a hazelnut Frappuccino with whipped cream. Starbucks did something so sneaky on January 9TH of this year which is blonde espresso that was not only subtle and smooth but a huge bait for yours truly.

I was sucked in, and once I ﬁrst ordered a blonde Frappuccino with hazelnut and whipped cream, it was my grande sized harpoon, and Starbucks was my own personal Captain Ahab. Yes, in this scenario I am Moby Dick. My obsession with coffee does not stop with just ordering specialty drinks. I realized the layers that go into a whipped Frappuccino. I think about how there are twists and turns like a stair master building up to a little dollop.

In life, this metaphor is not too far off from how the real world works. As young teens and twenty somethings, we are all moving towards something that has a lot of layers and a lot of twists and turns. The obstacles that may arrive can be unsettling and can get you off course.

When you are trying to reach that dollop, (the dollop symbolizing success), it can be disheartening when you do not get there within your time frame. If you decide within yourself that you will reach the dollop because it is already within you, then riding the wave won’t be so complicated after all.

Jam 4 the Month:

Stretch by Chelsea J

Ride it, Walk it, Spring it, Jog it, Stretch it out. This song off of the Baby Girl EP is about stretching yourself in order to reach your full potential which is something that we all do at one point or anther within our lives. Download the Baby Girl EP for Free on all streaming platforms now!

Social Media:

Twitter/YouTube/Instagram: chelseajmusic

Facebook: Like the “Chelsea J” Page