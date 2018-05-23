P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

May Issue:

A Million Reasons

There is a song by Lady Gaga called Million Reasons off of her 2016 Album Joanne. The song is about pleading for a certain someone to use their actions and not just their words in order to make her stay with them in that relationship. I believe that sometimes you are placed in certain situations with people or in places where you feel marginalized.

The reason why you have that sense of being marginalized is because you are unable to reach your full potential. Your talent is undermined and you may want to walk away from it all.Suddenly, instead you stay the course to be able to ﬁnish what you have started.

I have a personal connection with this endeavor and this month I just want to encourage you. Maybe there’s a million, billion reasons to walk away from something or someone. The reason you should stick it through is because you can prove to yourself as an individual that you can persevere uphill battles in any facet.

Let me be clear, do not ever stay in a relationship or situation that is abusive. No one deserves to endure any type of abuse be it physical, emotional, or mental. Once you do cross that bridge, it will feel all the more satisfying and worth all of the time and energy that you put into it in the ﬁ rst place.

Jam 4 the Month:

Everybody by Chelsea J

Just Love, Don’t Judge, Have Fun, Dancing in the Sun! Go to chelseajmusic VEVO to stream the Everybody music video off of the Baby girl EP! Download the Baby Girl EP on all streaming platforms now!

