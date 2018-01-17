P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

January Issue:

Act like a Royal, Think Like an Underdog

2018. Twenty thousand, and then eighteen. Either way you slice it, a new year means that it is an opportunity for growth and breaking new ground. The new year can be both exciting and scary. The fact that one does not know what to expect, makes the new year so much more special. There are always resolutions made every year in order to better ourselves.

It seems like a great initiative though at times we tend to fall short of completing them. There are everyday distractions and self sabotage that unravels all of our attempts towards change. The new year and a new start does not have to be daunting. The Chinese New Year is a yearly festival that is centered around the lunisolar Chinese Calendar. 2018 marks the year of the dog. Dogs are known to be loyal, dependable, protective, and man’s best friend. I have an adorable soon to be three year old Jack Russel myself.

There is a saying that “every dog has its day”, which means that every person will have their chance to take responsibility of their time to shine, whether they take that chance is up to them. The great thing about being an underdog is that your win is unexpected and that when you defy the odds, success means so much more than the ideal archetype of a winner.

You should always be cognizant of the fact that you are a child of the one true King and because of that you are royalty and should live your life as such. Thinking like an underdog and being hungry and resilient in your hustle is a great match to acting like royalty.

Now I do not mean being cocky and self-absorbed. You can still have a giving spirit and put others ﬁrst while your working on your own personal goals and dreams, its just about balance. We can tend to over-exaggerate our places in people lives so in 2018, I want you to not ask yourself if you are worthy enough to be around certain people but I want you to reconsider if the people in your circle are worthy enough to be around you.

Jam for the Month: Thunder by Imagine Dragons

“They say your basic, they say your easy always riding in the backseat. Now I’m smiling from the stage, while you were clapping in the nosebleeds.” This song is about how staying true to yourself and your hustle is the only thing that matters.

