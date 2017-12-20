P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

December Issue: Commercialized Christianity

Christmas is my favorite holiday next to Thanksgiving. I thoroughly enjoy giving presents to my family and friends rather than getting them. During times like these, it can be easy to get all wrapped up in more than just the paper. The holidays can be so confusing and time-consuming. If you are overwhelmed with the doubt that you won’t get the perfect gift or give the perfect gift, then you are right. Perfection does not exist, nothing in this life is perfect, and neither are you. The thought that counts may sound old school, but it still rings true. To be completely honest with you, this past semester at my school that I attend was the hardest semester that I have had in college so far. I was the lead in the school musical, I was crewing other shows, balancing classes, homework, friends; and family. I felt completely depleted and was also dealing with some school related issues where I needed to put on the armor of God and sprinkle in some spiritual warfare. Thanks be to God, I was able to ﬁnish strong unscathed. The reason I am telling you this is because, at times we can be so caught up with our own lives and woes that we do not take time out to actually celebrate the real meaning of Christmas. Now, I am not talking about how this is advent season and as Christians we have to be selﬂess and spread Christmas cheer. All of that is well and good, but when you are projecting what you think you should be doing based off of your faith, then you are not living life the way God would want you to live it.

The Christian community throws words around like advent season, doing life together, and discipleship as if it’s a mental checklist to keep us on the straight and narrow. When it is empty rhetoric in your life that you regurgitate when the holidays roll around and then you forget about living it out all year long, it’s just another form of commercialized Christianity. There is no distinction between those Christians and a department store door buster ad repeating its cycle on my television.

Jesus paid for our salvation with His life, and how do we repay him? We complain when things don’t go our way and gossip about our brothers and sisters in Christ. I almost forgot, most of these conversations are going down at bible study or in the halls of our Christian schools. The only way to actually see a shift in this self-destructive pattern is to change your words. Today’s words are tomorrow’s harvests.

Merry Christmas, see you all in 2018!

Jam 4 the Month: No Weapon by Fred Hammond and Radical for Christ

In a world of Commercialized Christianity, this song helps me keep GOD Truly First in my life.

Social Media:

Twitter/Instagram/YouTube: chelseajmusic

FB: Like the “Chelsea J” Page