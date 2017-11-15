P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

November Topic: A Tailored Destiny

Everyone knows Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful and thankful for everything God has done for you and through you, and of course it’s the time where we get our grub on! The sentimental seasons are upon us, which I have to say are my most favorite seasons to celebrate. I know that when you see what your neighbor has, it can be difﬁcult to consider what you do have. Let’s face it, in this life we are always striving to better ourselves and have the best that life has to offer us. It is no secret that I love clothes and I am shoe obsessed. Flats, sneakers, heels, you name it, I was born to rock them. I graduated from having a Teen Vogue subscription as an adolescent to Glamour and Vogue magazine subscriptions in my young adulthood. In every fashion magazine, there are always ads about the same items: handbags shoes dresses pants, blouses, accessories, and let’s not forget: fragrances.

With hundreds of retailers and fabric empires it can be hard to choose which one you should add as a staple in your closet. The one thing I like to do is wear what I love, no matter the name brand. The thing is, I can have trouble choosing ensembles myself so I like to pair together what matches for me and looks the best on me or makes me feel beautiful. With that being said, it really depends on the cut and stitch of something.

If an outﬁ t looks great on the hanger, but it is a little too tight or too big on you; then typically the stitch and cut of it is not congruent to your body type. I think that in life when you are too busy comparing your wins and losses to someone else’s then you are altering the shape God has cut and stitched speciﬁcally for you.

Whatever the blessing is out there that is your blessing that has your name on it no one can take away from you. So you do not want to go around re-routing it because of the words you release into the atmosphere that are not tailored to your destiny. Keep this in mind this month, and every month. Happy Thanksgiving!

Jam 4 the Month: Jump by Cynthia Erivo

This song by Oscar and Grammy Award Winning Broadway Star Cynthia Erivo is about taking the leap into your tailored destiny.

Social Media:

Twitter & Instagram: @ chelseajmusic

FB: Like the “Chelsea J” Page

Web: www.chelseajmusic.org