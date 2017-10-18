P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

October Topic:

Ghosting on Yourself

This is the month of Halloween, my least favorite holiday. Matter of fact, I do not consider it a holiday; you still have to go to work or school whenever Halloween rolls around. I am not sure if it is my fear of horror movies, or my Bible belt up-bringing of Harvest Season themed parties at my church youth group that made me Anti-Halloween. Either way, I decided that Halloween and I will never mix, and there are other ways to get free candy.

This month, I want to talk about ghosting. Ghosting is a millennial term that myself and my late teens and early twenty something counterparts have come up with to represents when someone shows up in your life for a period of time and then vanishes. Vanishes off into thin air, as if you two were never cohesive to begin with. Ghosting is only fun, if you are the person ghosting on someone else. As mean as it is, sometimes you have to ghost on people. If someone is not supporting you the right way, or you ﬁnd yourself helping them and it is not reciprocated, or if their life choices are deviating your own; it is time to depart.

Let’s be honest, pretending to care seems to be a side hustle for most people in the real world. If you do care more than most, thick skin must be your new armor so that you are not surprised to see who is not rooting for you when the time comes. My question is what if the one person sabotaging and cheating your worth is you? What if the only thing separating you from success is you and your bad habits and repeat offenses with doubt, fear, and low self-esteem? In order to not back track but counteract the descent into rock bottom territory, maybe you need to start ghosting on yourself.

Turn off social media, turn off the TV, stop doing certain things that your ﬂesh desires in order to focus on what your spirit needs. Ghosting on yourself will be more rewarding than you think. God breathed life and purpose into you that you are destined for. No one can keep it from you, but you. You are a walking miracle.

Jam 4 Month: I Am (Miracle) by Anthony Brown and Group Therapy

“So who are they compared to He who lives in me and knows all things. Greater is He than what you see if you need proof, just look at me.” These poignant lyrics are from the song I Am by Gospel Artist Anthony Brown and Group Therapy. Remember that you are a living, breathing miracle.

