P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter

July Topic:

The Night Watch:

Guarding your Spirit

Brian Houston, the senior pastor of Hillsong Church has a 5 day reading plan on the Bible app called “Your Spirit, Your Responsibility” that I completed last month.Yeah that’s right I said Bible App. I’m a millennial who takes Jesus with me on my I-phone. Even though I’m my head, I feel that God would prefer Android to Apple. If you know anything about God, he’s had a bad history with produce. All jokes aside, the bible plan focused on how we must Guard our spirit. For some reason, I thought of Game of Thrones. The widely popular character Jon Snow portrayed by Kit Harrington, is the keeper of the Night Watch. As an Independent Individual, I think that guarding my Spirit is a full time job. We all slip up and this world we live in has a very icy turf and sometimes we don’t always remember our skates. A lot of times, we have good intentions but truthfully; only you and God know your original motives. I feel as though we let our ﬂesh do the talking to mask what we struggle to accept.

Whether it be; addictions, deceit, perversion, fear, remorse, or anything else that makes you slump your shoulders when you look at yourself in the mirror in the morning. Today’s unabridged rhetoric is that “Only God Can Judge Me so I’m going to be free, and do me. Not to say that I’m going to cut everyone out of my life when things get tough, but snip-snip and boy bye”. Now under certain circumstances, this attitude is necessary but a lot of times the gift of goodbye comes with consequences. If you keep running from confrontations; you’ll be running by yourself. The only person you can never outrun is yourself so you might as well face your demons now. I feel as though people of faith and myself included do not like to admit that we struggle with all sorts of demons.

Here’s how you know if you have one. If every thought or action that you have on a daily basis doesn’t look like a watercolor example of a ﬁeld of ﬂowers and positivity, then it’s probably something negative and not of God; ergo a demon. It’s that simple. If it’s not good, it’s evil. If it’s not sugar, it’s salt. Now you may think that there is a gray area, an exception to the rule, how about something in between salt and sugar; like ﬂour or Splenda? All I have to say is I too have tried to make something fall under the miscellaneous box of ﬂour or Splenda. I realized that on judgment day; the salt of the earth Jesus Christ won’t care that I tried bargaining with my Christianity in order to make way for some sort of acceptance with people on earth. Being in the world and not if it is easier said than done. God wants all of us or none of us. So take courage be encouraged, and Guard Your Spirit.

Jam 4 the Month: Angels by Chance the Rapper feat. Saba

“Wear your halo like a hat; it’s like the latest fashion. I got angels all around me they keep me surrounded.” This song by 3 time Grammy Award Winner and Humanitarian Chance the Rapper is a song about Angels protecting you and keeping your spirit guarded. Just so you know, your girl’s been following lil’ Chano since 2013….Soundcloud, anyone?

