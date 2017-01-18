Black News

January Issue: Happy New Year

Happy New Year, Readers! 2017 looks good on you, I must say. That is if I could see you. Yes, that joke was cornier than a dry husk in a high wind. Now that I have got you laughing, it is time to talk about this month’s focus.

January is the start of a new year, especially with new possibilities and opportunities to jump at. It is so easy to call every new January, your year; jumping at the chance to put a name on your year.

This year will be the year of Stability, year of ﬁnding love, year of friendship, etc. In reality, every year is a gift, a present from God to maximize on new adventures and new goal setting. Most presents, have tags stating who the gift is assigned to and who it derived from.

The same way that you cannot put a price on happiness, or this life that you lead; do not put a name on 2017. This is the year to just let God move in the way that He best sees ﬁ t. Go with the ﬂ ow, set your goals; focus on winning at life. Be pre-occupied with being a leader and giving of your time and talents. Do more of what makes you happy and less of what you think will make others happy. Yes, a lot of times we think we are doing ﬁne by people pleasing, but it makes you sick with anxiety inside. If you cannot look at yourself with dignity at the end of the day, because you stayed true to you, then you are doing it wrong.

Jam 4 the Month: Priceless by For King and Country

This Contemporary Christian song by the band For King and Country is about trading in your woes for God’s bigger plan for your life. You are Oh, So Priceless! Happy 2017!

Social Media:

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: chelseajmusic