Black News

It is imperative that our youth realize how important they are, and that their lives matter.

My heart was burdened with sadness, because I could only imagine what her family is going through. When I learned of the news, I immediately prayed to our Heavenly Father to comfort them during this time of sorrow.

I wondered if she felt the pressure of ﬁtting in socially, or if she suffered anxiety of being bullied, or she wanted to perform well academically.

We will never know the answers to what happened on that tragic day. As the holiday season ﬁlls us us with peace and goodwill, let’s spend time with our youth.

It takes a village to raise a child. Let’s uplift our youth by giving them positive afﬁrmations. We can empower them by afﬁrming that they are “above and not beneath” “the head and not the tail”.

Most importantly, let them know how the door is always open.

If you haven’t already, Hug A Child… because your loving embrace may save a life.

Suicide Hotline

1-800-Suicide, or 1-800-784-2433.

Email 1.jillsdiamond@gmail.com